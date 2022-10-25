Road closure: SCB residents petition Hyderabad CP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:46 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: Members of Secunderabad Cantonments Citizens Welfare Association (SCCiWA) and Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS -Green Sainikpuri) on Tuesday met Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand and gave a representation about the problems faced by people living in Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) jurisdiction due to closure of roads.

They mentioned that, civilians living in Bolarum, Alwal, Sainikpuri, Yapral, and Malkajgiri are facing problems due to the closure of over 20 roads by the Local Military Authority (LMA). While SCCiWA was represented by M L Agarwal, Anand Bala, Jeetender Surana, Seshagiri Rao and Manoj, FNECS was represented by C S Chandrashekhar and Pankaj Sethi.

Members of the association and the federation told Anand that the recently issued public notice by the SCB was misleading. The SCB in the notice mentioned that six roads in SCB jurisdiction will be closed permanently for public use and asked people for suggestions and objections within 21 days from the date of publication.

Following this, the members said the roads mentioned in the notice were already closed for years and alleged that, the SCB and LMA did not obey the orders of the Ministry of Defence and Army Head Quarters issued on May 2018 regarding the reopening of roads.