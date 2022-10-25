Public convenience is of paramount importance to Hyderabad police: CV Anand

Published: Updated On - 11:29 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner, CV Anand along with the officials on Tuesday analysed the impact of the road closures in Cantonment on general public and discussed ways to resolve the issue both for the army and local people.

“Since the closure has direct implications on around 10 to 12 percent of the city population, the views of all stakeholders should be deliberated to find a solution to the ongoing tussle over the closure of roads. Public convenience is of paramount importance to the Hyderabad police.” Anand said.

Based on the representations from commuters and the local residents associations, the Hyderabad Traffic Police aims at streamlining traffic issues and plans to jointly review along with army officials whether the roads can be opened for civil traffic.

The city police will hold a meeting with the Local Military Authorities (LMA), Cantonment and Defence officials and also the stake holders to come to an understanding.