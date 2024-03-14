Rockstar Games may release second trailer of GTA VI soon

Grand Theft Auto enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting the release of GTA 6 for quite a while now.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 08:31 PM

Hyderabad: Video game developer Rockstar Games is expected to launch the second trailer of the sixth title of Grand Theft Auto, one of the most popular video games of all time. The gaming studio has upgraded its banner with a GTA VI artwork on its official website, leading to speculations of some news about the title coming out soon.

Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting the release of GTA 6 for quite a while now. The first trailer of the game, which was released in December, 2023, got so popular that it became the most watched non-music video within 24-hours on YouTube.

The first trailer of the game confirms that GTA will return to Vice City for the sixth edition and it may be noted there will be a male and a female protagonist.

Some enthusiasts speculate a March or April release of the second trailer, but there has been no official word from Rockstar Games so far, even as fans are longing to get some details on the upcoming games.