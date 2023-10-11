Rohit Sharma breaks Chris Gayle’s record for most sixes in international cricket

West Indies legend Chris Gayle held the record with 553 sixes in 551 innings, which Rohit surpassed in just 473 innings.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:22 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Indias captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and India in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo: AP

Hyderabad: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma broke Chris Gayle’s record of the most sixes in international cricket across all formats. The star batter achieved this feat in match against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 on Wednesday.

While Rohit is third on the list of most sixes in ODI cricket only behind Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi, he the chart in T20Is with 182 sixes.

He broke another record in the same innings by slamming a century in 63 deliveries. Rohit Sharma now has the fastest century by an Indian in World Cups. The previous record was held by Kapil Dev, who hit a century in 72 balls.