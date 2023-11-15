Rohit Sharma’s six-hitting spree: Breaks Chris Gayle’s record

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the right-hander opener gave India a flying start by scoring a quick 47 runs off 29 balls, including 4 fours and 4 sixes.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:53 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Netherlands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 12, 2023. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)

Hyderabad: As the cricketing world tuned in to witness the high-stakes clash between India and New Zealand in the World Cup semi-finals, Rohit Sharma, the prolific Indian skipper and opening batsman, continued his form in the semi-finals match against New Zealand.

With a breathtaking display of power-hitting, Sharma not only propelled India to a flying start against New Zealand but also etched his name in the annals of cricket history. By smacking 51 sixes in the mega event, Rohit Sharma broke the record of Chris Gayle who hit 49 maximums.

The Mumbai-batsman’s relentless form and record-breaking display stood as a testament to his brilliance on the field, marking a memorable chapter in cricket’s narrative.