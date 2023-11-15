Shreyas Iyer joins elite club with consecutive centuries in 2023 Men’s World Cup

Shreyas scored 105 off 70 balls against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the World Cup, which included 4 fours and 8 sixes, reaching his hundred in just 67 balls.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:18 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Shreyas Iyer‘s outstanding performance in the 2023 Men’s World Cup saw him etch his name in history with back-to-back centuries. With this remarkable achievement, he secured a place in the record books as only the third player in World Cup history to score consecutive centuries.

His stellar batting against Netherlands and New Zealand secured him a spot alongside Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid as the only players to achieve this remarkable feat in World Cup history.

His 67-ball 100 is also the third fastest ton scored by an Indian in the quadrennial event.

Rohit accomplished three consecutive centuries in the 2019 World Cup, while Dravid achieved this during the 1999 World Cup.