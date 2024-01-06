Rohith Raju takes charge as Kothagudem SP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Kothagudem: 2018 batch IPS officer B Rohith Raju has taken charge as Superintendent of Police of Kothagudem district on Saturday.

The outgoing SP Dr. Vineeth G handed over the charge to Rohith Raju. The newly appointed SP was greeted by several senior police officers. Rohith Raju earlier served as Deputy Commissioner of Police South East Zone, Hyderabad prior to his appointment as Kothagudem SP.

He previously worked as ASP Bhadrachalam and was transferred as SP, Greyhounds on promotion. In November 2023, he was transferred as DCP South East Zone.

The district police officers and personnel bid a warm farewell to Dr. Vineeth, who was appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur, Cyberabad.