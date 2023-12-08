Room rents go up in Vemulawada temple guest houses

Besides the enhanced rent, it has also been decided to impose a 12 percent Goods and Services Tax.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:23 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Rajanna-Siricilla: The authorities of the Sri Raja Rajeshwaraswamy temple, Vemulawada, have hiked the rental tariffs in its guest houses. Besides the enhanced rent, it has also been decided to impose a 12 percent Goods and Services Tax. In this regard, temple authorities have also displayed boards at all guest houses along with the new charges.

Earlier, authorities used to impose GST only on rooms which cost above Rs.1,000. However, putting an end to the existing practice, GST has been imposed for the rooms which would cost at least Rs.100. Earlier, devotees used to be charged Rs.2,200 for AC rooms in Bheemeshwara and Nadishwara complexes. This has been enhanced to Rs.2,500. Now, each AC room costs Rs 2,800 including Rs.300 GST charges.

The rents of rooms in the Ammavari guest house have been enhanced to Rs.1,500 from Rs.1000. Including GST charges, Rs 1680 is being charged now. Meanwhile, the price of Non-AC rooms in Nandishwara complex has been increased to Rs.500 from Rs 350 and Rs.560 is being charged along with GST.

The room cost in Parvathipuram block has been increased to Rs.600 from Rs.500. Including GST, Rs 672 is being charged. Earlier, Rs 200 was the price of ordinary rooms in Parvathipuram block and this has been enhanced to Rs 300. Rs 336 is being charged including GST.

In Laxmiganapathi complex, room cost has been enhanced to Rs 400 from Rs 250. Rs 448 is the cost of each room. The rent at the Shankarapuram guest house has increased to Rs 100 from Rs 50. Including GST, Rs 112 is being charged.

However, the devotees are unhappy with the temple authorities’ decision as a majority of the people who visit the shrine from different States are poor since the presiding deity is known as the god of the poor.

Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Gadapa Kishore Rao, in a statement on Friday, found fault with temple authorities for forcing the poor devotees to stay away. Stating the rents of guest houses and other services have been increased without giving a prior statement, he warned to stage protest demonstrations if the rents were not reduced.