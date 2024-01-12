Karimnagar: Rooster’s auction halted after owner appeal

Mahesh asserted ownership with photos of the rooster and the accompanying ticket. He became aware of the rooster's situation through various YouTube channels and news reports.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 January 2024, 02:58 PM

Hyderabad: In an interesting turn of events, Mahesh, the owner of an abandoned rooster, has appealed to TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar to halt the scheduled auction.

In a video, Mahesh explained that he inadvertently left the rooster at Husnabad bus stand. He works as a private contractor organising civil works at Rudrangi village in Rajanna Siricilla district. He belongs to Kavali in Nellore district, he added.

The auction of roaster has been called off and handed over to the Animal Husbandry department.

It may recalled that RTC officials had found the fighter rooster in a bus at the Karimnagar bus-stand on Tuesday. A passenger, who travelled in the bus from Warangal to Vemulawada, had left behind a bag which had the rooster in it. Finding the abandoned bag in the bus, the conductor informed the controller, who was shocked to find the rooster after opening the bag. Later, the rooster was shifted to Karimnagar depot-II, where it was provided food. After waiting two days for its owner to collect the bird, depot officials decided to auction it.