Hyderabad: Rainbow Hospitals launch adult vaccination initiative

Through AVON initiative, the hospital will offer Influenza vaccine, HPV (Human papillomavirus) vaccine, Pneumococcal vaccine, and Shingles that can prevent severe infections and cancer.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 04:17 PM

Rainbow Hospitals launch of AVON initiative

Hyderabad: City-based Rainbow Children’s Hospital has launched Adult Vaccination Outreach Network (AVON ) aimed to cater to the immunization needs of adult population in Telangana State and elsewhere in the country.

The launch of AVON initiative was followed by a panel discussion on Protecting Adults from Preventable Diseases and Breaking Down Barriers to Adult Immunization.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, CMD, Rainbow Children’s Hospital said “ With age, immunity decreases and hence adults need to get vaccinated every year. Through repeated emphasis, we need to inculcate in the people’s minds that “Vaccinations are not just for your kids, it’s a lifesaver for adults as well”.

Dr. Dinesh Kumar Chirla, Director, Intensive Care Services, Rainbow Children’s Hospital said, “According to a study, two third of Indian adults are unaware of adult vaccination and hence it is highly essential for us to create awareness that can strengthen health of adult population”.

Dr. Vikram Venkateswaran, Partner (Head), Deloitte, India, Dr. Vijay Yeldandi, specialist, Infectious Diseases, Disorders of the Immune System, India and USA, Ratan Jalan, Founder and MD, Medium Healthcare Consulting, Dr. Aishwarya Paatapati, Miss Globe India-2023, Dr. Santosh Taur, Medical Director, Vaccines, Rare Disease & Digital, Pfizer, Pooja Daruwale, Medical Advisor, Sanofi DRL Vaccine, Dr. Pramod Pujari, Clinical Research & Pharmacovigilance, Serum Institute, and more than 100 doctors and specialists were present.