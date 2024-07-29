Hyderabad: FSSAI officers conduct inspections over complaints

The task force received complaints from customers through FoSCoS app.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 03:29 PM

Hyderabad: The task force team of the Food Safety department, Telangana conducted inspections at two different locations including Mehraab Restaurant, Rajendranagar and India Darbar Restaurant at Narayanguda and detected minor violations.

The task force received complaints from customers through FoSCoS app, the food safety compliance system that was launched by FSSAI.

Following this, the task force team from Food Safety wing found minor violations at both the restaurants as per the FSS Act, 2006 and Rules and Regulations, 2011.

Notices will be issued to the two food establishments and further action is expected to be taken accordingly.