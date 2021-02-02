Rotary club pools funds for child’s surgery in Kothagudem

Sources said Venkata Ramana, son of Ragi Ramesh of Sarapaka, a cook at ITC’s Mayuri Club, was suffering from septal defect (hole in the heart) since his birth.

Kothagudem: Rotary Club of Inbhadra has come to the rescue of an ailing 22-month-old child and donated Rs 1.20 lakh for her surgery.

Doctors recommended surgery to close the hole which will cost around Rs 2.20 lakh.

Because of his poor financial status, the cook approached Rotary Club of Inbhadra that works in affiliation with ITC Paperboards and Specialty Papers Division (PSPD) unit at Sarapaka near Bhadrachalam in the district.

Then the ITC’s medical team consulted a private hospital in Hyderabad and made arrangements for sanctioning one lakh rupees through Aarogyasri. The remaining Rs 1.20 lakh was arranged by the club.

ITC unit head Siddharth Mahanti had handed over the amount to Ramesh on Monday, said club secretary K Murali Mohan Kumar. Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’ on Tuesday, he said the ITC-affiliated ‘Bhadrachalam Mahila Samithi’ had contributed the amount through its ‘Balabandhu Pathakam’.

Mahanti appreciated Rotary Club of Inbhadra secretary Kumar and Bhadrachalam Mahila Samithi president Asha Singh and other office bearers for their kind gesture.

