Rowdy sheeter dies after jumping from balcony to escape cops

According to the police, Jampangi Shanmukha, 30, of Sujata Nagar in the city, was living with his brother in Hukumpeta in the agency area in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:13 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Visakhapatnam: A rowdy sheeter who jumped from balcony of a lodge thinking that cops had come to nab him, died here on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Jampangi Shanmukha, 30, of Sujata Nagar in the city, was living with his brother in Hukumpeta in the agency area in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. He recently met his friends in Hyderabad and returned. One of the friends celebrated his birthday in a room of a marriage function hall near Gopalapatnam in the city on Wednesday night.

When they were drinking and shouting celebrating the event, the room boy asked them not to shout, only to be beaten up by them. Worried that his employer would take action on him for not controlling the situation, the room boy came out and locked the room from outside.

As a rowdy sheet was already opened on him, Shanmukha thought that the police would book him and tried to escape by jumping out of the room window using a bedsheet. However, he slipped and fell and died on the spot, police said.