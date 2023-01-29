Rowdy sheeter murdered in Peddapalli

According to the police, the man was attacked with knives by unknown persons in Godavarikhani chowk in the night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:48 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

Peddapalli: A rowdy sheeter, Manthani Suman was murdered by unknown persons in Godavarikhani town on Sunday night. Though the exact reason was not yet known, old rivalry is suspected to be behind the murder.

According to the police, Suman was attacked with knives by unknown persons in Godavarikhani chowk in the night. Finding him in a pool of blood, passersby informed the police, who shifted him to the Godavarikhani area hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Godavarikhani ACP Giriprasad visited the spot and enquired about the incident