Royal Enfield launches Hunter 350 in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:47 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: Royal Enfield, the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, launched the new Hunter 350 in Telangana. It is designed for those who like the Royal Enfield legacy but do not like the weight and stance of the existing models. While still powered by a 350 cc engine, it has a shorter wheelbase, is compact and much lighter making it easy to use in cities.

“The Hunter 350 is an outcome of several years of insight gathering and consumer studies from across the world. It is a motorcycle that is exciting for the experienced riders, and easy and accessible for new riders,” said V Jayapradeep, Head- Business Markets India and SAARC.

Telangana continues to be a key market for Royal Enfield with a significant customer base in the roadster segment. Many use Royal Enfield models for daily commute as well as weekend rides. About 1,000 rides are held every month across the country to foster a riding culture, he said.

On a query if the new low priced version would cannibalise its other segments, Jayapradeep said that trend was not seen and Hunter 350 was opening up new audiences for Royal Enfield in the State. The Hunter 350 is available for test ride and bookings in Telangana and there is no waiting period, he said.

It comes in two editions – Retro Hunter and Metro Hunter. Both have blacked-out engines and components. The Retro Hunter runs on 17-inch spoked wheels and has a 300mm front disc brake combined with a 6-inch rear drum brake, single channel ABS, a digital-analogue instrument and single-colour tanks. The Metro Hunter comes with dual-colour, alloy wheels, wide tubeless tyres, and rounded rear lights.

The Hunter was conceived and developed at Royal Enfield’s technology centers in India and the UK. It uses Harris Performance chassis experts. The Hunter 350 starts at Rs 149,900 for the Factory series, Rs 1,63,900 for the Dapper Series and Rs 1,67,757 for the Rebel series (ex-showroom, Telangana). Colour options such as Rebel Blue, Rebel Red, Rebel Black, Dapper Ash, Dapper White, Dapper Grey, Factory Black and Factory Silver.