Hyderabad: Heels On Wheels trains women ride Royal Enfield

Pavan joined hands with Samanvitha, head coach, in 2021 to start Heels On Wheels in Hyderabad, and to date, they have trained over 2,000 women

By varun keval Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Pavan Kumar has come up with 'Heels on Wheels' to teach women and girls how to ride a Royal Enfield bike

Hyderabad: For some women riding a Royal Enfield bike is a passion but driving such a heavy bike has its own challenges. From issues of confidence to apprehensions over handling the weight of the bike – there are multiple barriers that prohibit women and girls from riding the iconic bike on roads and highways.

And, in an attempt to help such enthusiastic women bikers, Pavan Kumar has come up with ‘Heels On Wheels’ to teach women and girls how to ride a Royal Enfield bike.

Also Read Meet Raghunandan, who is on a mission to help people quit smoking

Pavan joined hands with Samanvitha, head coach, in 2021 to start Heels On Wheels in Hyderabad, and to date, they have trained over 2,000 women. In addition to Hyderabad, Heels On Wheels has a presence in Bengaluru, Kochi, and Chennai.

At present, Heels On Wheels offers a 2-day basic and 4-day advanced training sessions to help women gain confidence and acquire skills needed to ride a bike safely. “I am doing this out of passion, and I also want to empower women. I think women can do everything that men can,” says Pavan.

While the basic training sessions equip women with necessary driving skills such as starting a bike, shifting gears, balancing, and getting familiar with the clutch and controls, the advanced training session imparts knowledge about manoeuvring the vehicle, riding in heavy traffic conditions, long ride techniques, and other advanced skills.

Training classes are held for both beginners and experienced riders every month near Madhapur, Hitec City and Heels On Wheels also has women coaches to impart the training. What’s interesting is that those who were trained under Pavan have now donned the role of coaches in Heels On Wheels.

“I am currently training actor Kamakshi Bhaskarla for her role in a movie, where she needs to drive a bike on her own. I also trained other celebrities and women IAS officers,” said the trainer and coach.

“A few women are very specific about getting trained on certain bikes and we train such people with the bike of their choice. Currently, we are receiving many enquiries about the training sessions in Hyderabad. In the coming days, we would like to take this initiation to other major cities in India,” adds Pavan.