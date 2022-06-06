RR, Nalgonda emerge champions at Inter-District Kabaddi Tournament

Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy men’s team and Nalgonda women’s team bagged top honours in the 69th Senior Inter-District Kabaddi Tournament for men and women held at the Municipal Playground, Badangpet on Sunday.

In the men’s final Ranga Reddy district defeated Gadwal 42-36 to emerge champions. Meanwhile in the women’s category Nalgonda thrashed Suryapet 40-30 to clinch the title.

Earlier in the men”s semifinals, Rang Reddy edged past Medchal 41-40 to make it to the final. Gadwal defeated Nalgonda 49-32 to enter the summit clash.

The Suryapet women’s team crushed Ranga Reddy 41-25 in their semifinal. In another semifinal Nalgonda downed Jangaon 27-23 to set up final against Suryapet.

Results: Final: Men: Ranga Reddy bt Gadwal 42-36; Women: Nalgonda bt Suryapet 40-30; Semifinals: Men: Rang Reddy bt Medchal 41-40, Gadwal bt Nalgonda 49-32; Women: Suryapet bt Ranga Reddy 41-25, Nalgonda bt Jangaon 27-23.