‘RRR’ continues to break records in Japan

The film has already been in the news for the international acclaim it has received in the recent past when the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ bagged a Golden Globe in the best song category.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:42 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Hyderabad: ‘RRR’ has been one the biggest releases this year with a worldwide collection of more than Rs 1,200 crore. From its music to the enthralling action sequences – several factors contributed to the movie becoming a huge hit among the masses.

The film has already been in the news for the international acclaim it has received in the recent past when the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ bagged a Golden Globe in the best song category. The magic of Rajamouli’s epic film doesn’t end here.

The movie has broken another record by completing 100 days of screening in Japan. It has become the highest-earning Hindi film in Japan by crossing the 500-million mark. The makers and cast of the movie thanked the audiences for their love and support. The movie has been booming in the country since its release on October 21.

The footfall in the Japan’s theatres has been increasing everyday leading to an increase in the number of IMAX screens. The cast took to Twitter and thanked the audiences by saying, “Love you Japan… Team #RRR thanks you for continuing to shower #RRRMovie with your love and support #RRRinJapan (sic),” with folded hands emojis.

— Simar Kaur