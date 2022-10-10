Variety predicts ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ as top contender at Oscars

Hyderabad: Despite not being India’s official entry to the Oscars, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is making waves with Variety magazine’s latest prediction. According to the international publication, the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song is among the top five contenders in the Best Original Song category.

From California school students singing the song in their school assembly to fans breaking into impromptu dances in theatres, it has been the mass anthem that won people’s hearts ever since its release.

Featuring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, the song has been written by lyricist Chandrabose, and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The music has been composed by the veteran composer M. M. Keeravaani.

Announcing their predictions, Variety’s title read, “Having ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ Is Just What the Academy Awards Ceremony Needs,” and went on to talk about how ‘infectious musical numbers’ and ‘likable filmmakers’ are building the buzz for RRR’s Oscars campaign.

Along with ‘Naatu Naatu’, Variety predicted that songs by Mel Brooks, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Jazmine Sullivan, and Diane Warren are in competition.

Kicking off their Oscars campaign with an announcement on social media, the makers have submitted the film in 14 different categories, including Best Picture, Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Screenplay, Cinematography, and others.