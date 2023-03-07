RRR set for re-release in Telugu States from March 10

The makers of RRR, DVV Entertainments, decided to re-release the film in the Telugu states

Hyderabad: RRR, the pride of Indian cinema, made by the master filmmaker SS Rajamouli, has won the hearts of the global audience with its tremendous action experience. The film is currently running successfully in a few theatres in the US before the Oscars ceremony, as we all know. RRR is now set to get re-released in India too.

RRR has been nominated for the 95th Academy Awards in the category of the best original song, as we all know. Naatu Naatu, the folk and mass beat song from RRR, is just a few steps away from registering India’s first original Oscar win. The Oscars ceremony will be held on March 12 in Los Angeles, and will be broadcast live on Indian television channels early on March 13. So the world is going to celebrate RRR for the next few days.

Marking these celebrations at the global level, the makers of RRR, DVV Entertainments, decided to re-release the film in the Telugu states. The film will be running in theatres from March 10. The bookings will open soon, as known from the internal sources of the film unit.

The Telugu audience are eagerly waiting for the re-release of the film in a couple of days. They are getting ready to celebrate the glory of Indian cinema once again in theatres.

This is a gleeful moment for the Telugu people, particularly the fans of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

Meanwhile, the core film unit of RRR, including the director SS Rajamouli, the music director MM Keeravaani, and the lead actors, are going to take an active part in the promotions of the film in Los Angeles in the US.