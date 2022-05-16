Minister Errabelli inaugurates free coaching for job aspirants in Palakurthy

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao at the free coaching centre at Palakurthy on Monday

Warangal: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurated a 50-day free coaching camp for the benefit of the government job aspirants at Basharat Garden in Palakurthy town of Jangaon district on Monday. The coaching camp with free meal programme is being organised by the Errabelli Dayakar Rao Charitable Trust to help the candidates with the poor financial background. The Trust is being maintained by his wife Usha Dayakar Rao for the last several years.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that they had earlier offered free coaching to nearly 1,000 candidates and added that many of them secured jobs in police and other public departments. “During the spread of Covid-19, the Trust provided essential commodities including rice and medicine to the poor in the Palakurthy constituency. We also arranged ambulance services to the poor,” he said. Stating that the government is going to recruit 85,000 people soon, Rao said that the Errabelli Trust is ready to provide coaching for the candidates as many as possible. “Nearly 400 candidates from Palakurthy, Kodakandla, and Devaruppula mandals will get the free coaching at this centre,” Rao said.

Meanwhile, a free coaching camp was recently inaugurated at Srinivasa Garden in the Thorrur town in Mahabubabad district by the Errabelli Charitable Trust. The free coaching is beneficial for those who are preparing for the jobs in the police department and others recruited through the TSSP. Rao also had lunch with the candidates at the coaching centre at Basharat Garden in Palakurthy on Monday.