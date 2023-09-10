Rs. 100 cr for repairs of JNNURM and VAMBAY houses: KT Rama Rao

The MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao who chaired a meeting of MLAs from GHMC jurisdiction announced that GHMC would be tasked with completing these repairs with the funds provided by HMDA.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:04 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Hyderabad: The State government has allocated Rs 100 crore for repairs of houses sanctioned to the poor under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewable Mission (JNNURM) and Valmiki Ambedkar Awas Yojana (VAMBAY) schemes in the city.

The MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao who chaired a meeting of MLAs from GHMC jurisdiction announced that GHMC would be tasked with completing these repairs with the funds provided by HMDA.

Upon suggestions from MLAs who highlighted the dilapidated condition of the houses, the matter was brought to the attention of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, who then allocated the funds.

As the government is spending Rs. 9100 crores to build double-bedroom houses for the urban poor families, the Minister said that allocating some funds for the benefit of those living in JNNURM and VAMBAY colonies in areas like Bandlaguda was the right move.