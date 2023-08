| 100 Lies Of Bjp A New Booklet Launched By Kt Rama Rao Against Bjp

Industries Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao released the CD and booklet on Monday at Pragathi Bhavan.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:48 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is upping the ante against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its failures and lack of support towards Telangana and has come up with a special booklet and CD titled “100 Lies of BJP”.

