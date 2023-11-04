Rs 16 lakh worth ganja seized in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: Excise personnel seized Rs 16 lakh worth dry ganja being transported in a car at Morampalli Banjar in Burgampahad mandal in the district on Saturday. Assistant Excise Superintendent Karamchand in a statement said Hyderabad Task Force, Khammam AC Enforcement, Kothagudem district Task Force, Bhadrachalam excise station officers and staff conducted vehicle checks at Morampalli […]

By Mitu David Published Date - 10:21 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Kothagudem: Excise personnel seized Rs 16 lakh worth dry ganja being transported in a car at Morampalli Banjar in Burgampahad mandal in the district on Saturday.

Assistant Excise Superintendent Karamchand in a statement said Hyderabad Task Force, Khammam AC Enforcement, Kothagudem district Task Force, Bhadrachalam excise station officers and staff conducted vehicle checks at Morampalli Banjar based on a tip off.

While conducting vehicle checks a car was found moving suspiciously and when tried to stop it, its driver did not stop the vehicle, drove a short distance; hit a two-wheeler and an auto rickshaw and stopped on the side of the road.

On inspection 63.5 kg of ganja was found in the car.

Two accused, Tulsiraman and Ganesh Kumar of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh were caught while another one Asaruthin of Tamil Nadu escaped. They were transporting cannabis from the Andhra-Orissa border to Chittoor, he said.