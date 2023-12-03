Rs. 2192 cr Indian Navy projects underway in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: With a vision to keep pace with new platforms and technologies under induction, the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has made considerable headway in augmentation of technical infrastructure and as many as 37 projects that cost over Rs. 2192 crore are underway at Visakhapatnam which will enhance the capabilities of the naval base here, according to Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of ENCVice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar.

Addressing media persons here on the eve of Navy Day on Sunday, he announced that to showcase the combat capability of the Indian Navy, an Operational Demo by frontline naval ships, aircraft and submarines is scheduled as part Navy Day celebrations. But, in view of the adverse weather expected on Monday, it has been decided to conduct the event on December 10.

The Command will also be hosting the second edition of Exercise MILAN at Visakhapatnam in February next year. This event is likely to witness participation from nearly 50 Friendly Countries. An International Maritime Seminar, Table top exercises, demonstration of the Indian Navy’s Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel, a multilateral exercise at sea, a City Parade and a host of other social and cultural events are some of the highlights of MILAN 2024.

The Vice Admiral disclosed that the Command had undertaken various projects to enhance flight safety in accordance with internationally mandated regulations. “In accordance with safety norms for runways, the resurfacing of Vizag airport runway is in progress. Further, the upgradation of Air Field Lighting system has now enabled low visibility flight operations at INS Dega. Resurfacing of the runway at Dega would be completed by Mar next year. The work is being progressed in phases to ensure minimal disruption to civil flying. During the planning phase of the resurfacing project, extensive consultations were done with all concerned stakeholders including the commercial operators, to arrive at the most optimal way ahead to progress the resurfacing.” he said, and added that the Indian Navy is committed to providing a world class airfield to the city of Visakhapatnam, which meets the highest standard of aviation safety.

Recalling that the last year had been extremely challenging yet satisfying for the Indian Navy, the Vice Admiral observed that the Indian Navy’s operational deployments throughout the last year continued to be bold, purposeful and in support of our national interests.

“The military role is the fundamental role in which our ships, submarines and aircraft are deployed. In this role, ships, submarines and aircraft of the Eastern Naval Command are mission-deployed to show presence in strategic areas in the ENC’s area of responsibility, including the eastern choke points of the Indian Ocean Region namely the Malacca Strait, Sunda Strait, Lombok Strait and Ombei-Wetar Straits. In doing so, they also develop comprehensive situational awareness in these areas, that includes knowledge of shipping, fishing and other maritime activities. They also monitor extra-regional forces i.e., maritime forces of other nations operating in the Indian Ocean Region,” he stated.

The Eastern Naval Command also monitors Chinese warships, Research Vessels, Satellite and Intelligence gathering vessels and submarines during their transit through its Area of Responsibility, he revealed. The deployment of its units in the Military role is aimed at demonstrating the Indian Navy’s credibility in undertaking its primary responsibility and thereby deterring any potential adversary from threatening India’s maritime interests. Accordingly, all assets at ENC are maintained at the highest degree of combat readiness to meet any maritime challenge on the Eastern Seaboard. Further, major exercises such as the Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise, Taiyaar, and Amphibious exercises, as also live weapon firings are regularly conducted to maintain optimum preparedness and to hone our warfighting skills, he said.

Noting that the assets of the Eastern Naval Command have also been deployed extensively in the southern Indian Ocean as well as up to the Western Pacific, in support of the country’s diplomatic efforts and Act East policy, as also to collaborate with other countries to maintain a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, he said that over the last one year, its assets had interacted with navies or maritime forces of 15 friendly countries (Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, USA, Vietnam) and carried out Maritime Partnership Exercises, as well as Bilateral and Multilateral exercises.

During their extended range deployments to the southern Indian Ocean and South East Asia, Indian submarines had carried out operational turn-arounds at Jakrata, Indonesia and Fremantle, Australia. Highlighting the deployment of INS Sumedha of the Eastern Naval Command, the Vice Admiral said that the ship is presently on an approximately five-month long deployment to Africa. During the deployment, she is scheduled to visit 12 countries in the African continent (Djibouti, Egypt, Algeria, Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, Angola, Namibia, Mozambique, Mauritius, Madagascar, Kenya) and engage with partner navies, before returning to India later this month. She also undertook 31 days of anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Guinea, a region which has grown in importance from India’s trade and investments perspective.

“INS Sumedha’s deployment is significant and a demonstration of the multiple role capabilities of naval ships, as the ship, in a single mission, is performing all the mandated roles viz military, diplomatic and constabulary whilst being prepared for a benign role,” he stated.

As regards the Benign role, the Eastern Naval Command had been at the forefront of providing Search and Rescue effort or providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, he said.

Disclosing that as on date, 65 of 67 warships and submarines are under construction at Indian Shipyards, the FOC-in-C of ENC said that in addition, Acceptance of Necessity for 24 ships and submarines has been accorded, which would also be constructed in Indian shipyards.”In the near future, the force levels at the Eastern Naval Command are also going to be enhanced… With INS Mumbai joining the Eastern Fleet in a few days, all the Delhi class destroyers – that is Delhi, Mysore and Mumbai will henceforth be based at Visakhapatnam.

The Eastern Naval Command is likely to induct 20 – 25 new warships by 2037. These include the Nilgiri class frigates, Next Generation Corvettes, Diving Support Vessels, Survey Vessels, Anti Submarine Warfare shallow water crafts, Nuclear submarines, multi-role MH 60R Helicopters, upgraded anti-submarine Kamov 28 Helicopters, and Medium lift C-295 aircraft. Of these, the first of the Survey Vessels, Sandhayak is likely to be commissioned early next year.

It would interest you to know that, the Diving Support vessels for the Indian Navy are being built by the Hindustan Shipyard Limited at Visakhapatnam. The shipyard has also been contracted to build five Fleet Support Ships, which is a major project that will enhance Indian Navy’s blue-water capabilities,” the Vice Admiral said.