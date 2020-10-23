Rs 3.2 cr allotted for Jamalapuram temple development in Khammam

After the Covid-19 pandemic is eased, the works related to laying a double-lane road till the temple will be taken up

Khammam: A total of Rs 3.2 crore will be spent to develop connecting roads to the historic Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Jamalapuram in Yerrupalem mandal, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who visited the shrine and offered prayers o Friday.

He said in addition to efforts being made towards the release of special funds for the temple development, funds were sanctioned for bettering the roads. The Minister noted that proposals had already been submitted to the State government for the temple’s development which has earned the sobriquet ‘Telangana Tirupati’. Each road connecting Jamalapuram from Yerrupalem and Venkatapuram would be developed with Rs 1.6 crore, the Transport Minister explained.

After the Covid-19 pandemic is eased, the works related to laying a double-lane road till the temple will be taken up. The temple officials and local public representatives have to make coordinated efforts to develop the temple, Ajay Kumar said.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Lingala Kamalraj, TS Seeds Development Corporation Chairman K Koteswara Rao, Rythu Bandhu Samithi district Convener N Venkateswara Rao, the temple EO Jaganmohan Rao and others were present.

