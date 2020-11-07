Rs 3.49 crore grant for power substations in Chennur

Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman said that the woes of around 25,000 households belonging to the two municipalities would be a thing of the past soon

Mancherial: The government granted Rs 3.49 crore for creating 33/11 power sub-stations in Chennur and Kyathanpalli municipalities addressing long pending challenge, outages of electricity. An order to this effect was issued on Saturday.

Informing this, Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Energy Minister Jagadeshwari Reddy and TSNPDCL Chief Managing Director Gopal Rao for sanctioning the funds. He said that the woes of around 25,000 households belonging to the two municipalities would be a thing of the past soon.

Suman further said that small and medium scale industries such as rice mills and ceramic pipe manufacturers would be able to get quality and uninterrupted electricity, besides improving supply of power to domestic needs with the advent of the new sub-stations. The load on the existing stations would be relieved, he added.

