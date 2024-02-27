Rs 500 LPG, 200 unit free power supply schemes launched in Telangana

“We are maintaining financial discipline and we are committed to implement all the six guarantees,” CM Revanth Reddy said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 07:32 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday reiterated that despite financial constraints, the Congress government would implement the six guarantees.

Speaking after the formal launch of the Rs.500 LPG cylinder and 200 unit free power supply Gurha Jyothi schemes at the Secretariat here, the Chief Minister said that due to the Mahabubnagar Local Authorities MLC elections model code of conduct, the venue for the launch of these two schemes was relocated from Chevella to the Secretariat.

“We are maintaining financial discipline and we are committed to implement all the six guarantees,” he said, also alleging that despite there being a provision to cut down the LPG cylinder prices, the previous government did not slash the prices with an eye on increasing State revenues.

Slamming opposition parties, he said a false campaign was being conducted to defame the government but people were in no mood to believe the false charges. Considering the hardships faced by low and middle income groups, the UPA government had offered LPG cylinders at Rs.400. However, the BJP-led Centre had escalated the price to Rs.1200, he said.

“Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi never backs down on her promises and fulfills them at any cost,” Revanth Reddy said.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the State government, while streamlining the expenditure, was laying focus on implementation of welfare and development programmes.

“All consumers, who consume less than 200 units of power, will get a zero bill in March. No restrictions are being imposed on implementation of the schemes,” Bhatti Vikramarka said.

Stating that enrolment of beneficiaries for schemes was a continuous affair, the Deputy Chief Minister said people, who could not apply during the Praja Palana programme, could approach the local Mandal offices and file their applications.

Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said it was a historic day and assured that benefits under six guarantees would be extended to all families that possess a white ration card.

“Irrespective of the LPG cylinder price, it will be offered for Rs.500. Over 40 lakh families will benefit under the scheme,” he said.