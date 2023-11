Rs 5000 Pension For Every Poor | KCR Promises To Telangana Public | Telangana Elections 2023

Hyderabad: KCR, as the CM of Telangana under the BRS Government, is currently giving Rs. 2000 pension per month to the poor. He promised to hike the pension amount to Rs. 5000 if BRS comes to rule again.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:39 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

