Rs.700 cr Sujaladhara project, Rs.85 cr kidney hospital inaugurated in Palasa

He was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the 200-bedded Dr. YSR Kidney Research Centre and super speciality hospital built at a cost of Rs.85 crore here on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:10 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Palasa: The Uddanam kidney patients problem had not arisen overnight, as it was very much there even during the previous regime but Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu was not bothered about the lives of the poor, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has observed.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the YSR Sujaladhara project built at a cost of Rs.700 crore and dedicated it to the people on the occasion and said he was happy to find a permanent solution to the longstanding problem.

The hospital, built in four floors across three blocks, is designed to provide comprehensive and advanced medical care to kidney patients. It has state-of-the-art special wards with casualty, radio diagnosis, pathology, microbiology, biochemistry labs, central labs, nephrology, urology, general medicine, surgery, dialysis beds, and ICU facilities.

The YSR Sujaladhara project fulfils the long-cherished dream of Srikakulam people supplying purified drinking water to as many as 807 villages covering seven mandals in Uddanam region where chronic kidney diseases are prevalent.

Taking a dig at his predecessor, Jagan said that Chandrababu always depended on electoral pacts and manipulative politics when it came to elections. “In Telangana, he engaged his foster son in the elections. A non-local package star and another partner of Babu who talks of taking the Andhra government to task in Telangana. But the foster son failed to get even deposits and the Independent candidate Barrelakka polled more votes than him,” he pointed out.

The Chief Minister also said that the opposition was trying to stall the move to make Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and did not want him to stay in Visakhapatnam city. The non-locals staying in Hyderabad were trying to dictate what the Andhra Pradesh state should do, he remarked.