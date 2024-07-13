RS Praveen Kumar slams Congress for violating norms in setting up ethanol plant

He took to X platform and asked AICC leader Rahul Gandhi whether he was asking leaders to do so and wondered why the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) was silent on this issue.

Published Date - 13 July 2024

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: BRS leader Dr RS Praveen Kumar on Saturday said leaders of the Congress in Sirpur (T) were violating wildlife conservation protocols in setting up an ethanol plant at Metpalli village in Kagahznagar mandal. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and asked AICC leader Rahul Gandhi whether he was asking leaders to do so and wondered why the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) was silent on this issue, on Saturday.

“Congress leaders in Sirpur are resorting to brazen violation of wildlife conservation protocols and going ahead with setting up the ethanol plant just 60 metres away from the tiger corridor. Local forest officials and police are helpless. Rahulji, is this what you have told your local Congress cadres?” Praveen Kumar questioned. He cited two news reports published in ‘Telangana Today‘ and a report carried by Eenadu Telugu news daily.

Congress leaders in Sirpur are resorting to brazen violation of wildlife conservation protocols and going ahead with setting up ethanol plant just 60 meters away from tiger corridor! Local forest officials and police are helpless. @RahulGandhi ji, is this what you have told your… pic.twitter.com/u32lCnfed4 — Dr.RS Praveen Kumar (@RSPraveenSwaero) July 13, 2024

Praveen Kumar said the BRS was opposing the establishment of the plant without getting the clearances from the National Board for Wild Life and the NTCA. Creation of the plant at a spot situated barely 60 metres away from Kawal, Tadoba Andhari and Tipeshwar Tiger Reserves, was against the norms of the Wildlife Protection Act

He said that one could understand the hand of top leaders of the Congress in ignoring the show-cause notices issued to the management of the plant by the Forest department. The plant would pose a threat to a canal of Kumram Bheem irrigation project by polluting with discharging industrial effluents into it, besides leaving a catastrophic impact on farms and rural parts.