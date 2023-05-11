This course is the alternative for BTech CSE programme

A new BSc (Hons) Computer Science programme, which will be on the lines of the BTech CSE, is being introduced in the degree colleges

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Here is an alternative to the much in demand BTech Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) programme for the students.

A new BSc (Hons) Computer Science programme, which will be on the lines of the BTech CSE, is being introduced in the degree colleges from the forthcoming academic year. The new programme comes with an option to exit after third year.

While a BSc (Hons) in Computer Science certificate will be awarded to students on completion of the four-year programme, students can exit the programme after a successful third year and earn a basic BSc in Computer Science certificate. In terms of fee too, the new programme will cost much lesser than the fee for regular BTech CSE programme.

The programme will be offered by 11 government degree colleges and 11 select private degree colleges in the State. Each of the government degree colleges will have 60 seats and admissions will be via Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST).

“About 70 to 75 per cent students are opting for BSc Mathematics, Physics and Computer Science combination in the government degree colleges. Now, students can purely pursue CS in their degree instead as a combination. The industry is also looking for students with BSc (Hons) in CS,” Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal said on Thursday.

The curriculum will be practical oriented and designed by faculty from the State Universities and professionals from the top IT companies. Apart from aligning the syllabus with the industry requirements, students will have to undergo two-three months of internships in the IT companies to get hands-on training.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education and State Universities are also introducing skill development courses like BBA Retailing or Logistics or BSc in Hospital Management, BA creative writing, entertainment from next academic year. The admissions will be through DOST only.

Also Read Telangana: DOST 2023 notification out