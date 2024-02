Russia-Ukraine War: Putin’s Army takes control of Avdiivka | Vladimir Putin | Russia News

Ukrainian forces have been forced to retreat, with reports of downing Russian fighter jets and drones.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 February 2024, 07:35 PM

Hyderabad: Russian forces have declared control over Avdiivka, a strategic city, following a four-month bombardment.

Ukrainian forces have been forced to retreat, with reports of downing Russian fighter jets and drones. The Biden administration links Avdiivka’s fall to inaction on military aid.