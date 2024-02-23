Rythu Bandhu paid to 54.29 lakh farmers: Minister

Reviewing the farm operations with the officials of the agriculture department and Markfed at his Secretariat chambers, he wanted the officials to be ready with their plans of action for taking up the pre-monsoon activities in earnest.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 08:15 PM

Hyderabad: The Minister for Agriculture and Marketing, Thummala Nageshwar Rao on Friday stated that the crop investment assistance under Rythu Bandhu was extended so far to 54,29,645 Yesangi farmers. and moves were afoot for making the payments to rest of the farmers soon.

Reviewing the farm operations with the officials of the agriculture department and Markfed at his Secretariat chambers, he wanted the officials to be ready with their plans of action for taking up the pre-monsoon activities in earnest. He directed the marketing officials to take steps to ensure that no farmer was forced to sell his produce for less than the minimum support price (MSP) announced by the government.

Also Read Congress govt failed where KCR succeeded: BRS

If a particular crop raised in the State had no minimum support price extended, it would the responsibility of officials concerned to ensure a fair deal for the farmers. The government was keen on opting for market intervention methods so that the farmers would be able to get more than the minimum support price. He also wanted the marketing officials to gear up for the Chilli season. The chilli arrivals in the markets were picking up.

If needed the trading should be facilitated in the market yards even on the holidays. The Minister said that all the soil testing centers in Agriculture and Market Yards should be made fully functional. Soil testing results should made available to the farmers promptly. Video conference facility has been provided in 110 Rythu Vedikas enabling farmers to interact with agriculture extension officials. He wanted steps to be taken to check supply of substandard seed and spurious pesticides.