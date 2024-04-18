Agriculture Minister directs officials to revive all 25 closed soil testing centres

At present, department has nine district centers, one regional testing center and one mobile soil testing center functioning.

Published Date - 18 April 2024

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao on Thursday directed officials to revive all the 25 soil testing centres that were closed during the previous BRS regime.

He stressed the need for the effective functioning of the soil testing centers as sample testing would ascertain the soil health. At present, department has nine district centers, one regional testing center and one mobile soil testing center functioning.

Besides this 14 soil testing centers were working in the agricultural markets.

As the Yasangi season ends, soil samples will be collected to help farmers. Arrangements will be made to conduct soil testing and provide the results to the farmers. He directed officials top provide the farmers mini soil testing kits, which were introduced with new technology.