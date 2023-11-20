Should Rythu Bandhu be continued: KCR asks people

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:23 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Karimnagar: The public replied in a single voice that the Rythu Bandhu scheme should be continued when Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao asked the gathering whether the scheme should continue. They also replied in a similar tone stating that Rythu Bandhu was not a waste scheme when the Chief Minister told them what Congress leaders were saying about Rythu Bandhu.

The response was enthusiastic when Chandrashekhar Rao sought replies from the public on various issues while speaking at the Manakondur constituency Praja Ashirvada Sabha in Thimmapur on Monday.

Reacting to the Congress proposal to abolish the Dharani portal, Chief Minister asked as to how farmers would get Rythu Bandhu if the portal was scrapped. When he asked the people whether they had heard the word Rythu Bandhu during the Congress regime, the answer was an emphatic no.

The audience also applauded vociferously when the Chief Minister that his government would waive the Rs.1,200 charged to issue fitness certificates for autorickshaws. On the Congress promise to bring back ‘Indiramma Rajyam’, the Chief Minister said a majority of the people suffered of starvation till NT Rama Rao had introduced the Rs.2 a kg rice scheme. Do people want those dark days back? Were the schemes being implemented in Telangana implemented in Indiramma Rajyam, he asked, to which also the answer was a loud no. The response was again enthusiastic when he promised Dalit Bandhu benefits to all dalit families in Manakondur constituency at one go.

Telangana folk singer Epuri Somanna and other singers entertained the audience till the Chief Minister arrived at the meeting venue. Manakondur BRS candidate Rasamai Balkishan also sang a song.