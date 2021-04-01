Rythu Vedikas will help resolve farmers’ issues: Srinivas Goud

Inaugurating a Rythu Vedika at Dharmapur village, the Minister said Rythu Vedika was an initiative to bring farmers under one platform and help them achieve higher returns

Mahabubnagar: The Telangana government’s Rythu Vedika initiative was aimed at addressing issues faced by farmers, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said on Thursday.

Inaugurating a Rythu Vedika at Dharmapur village, the Minister said Rythu Vedika was an initiative to bring farmers under one platform and help them achieve higher returns.

The State government, he said, was working on developing infrastructure,especially road connectivity in rural areas for the benefit of farmers and others.

He said a double road was sanctioned at Machanpally covering eight kilometres.

He said the government under Dignity housing programme was constructing double bedroom houses in every village.

Later, he inaugurated another Rythu Vedika at Koduru village.

He appealed to the farmers to make good use of the facilities provided at Rythu Vedikas and wanted them to learn about latest farming techniques to reap good profits.

He instructed the officials to plant saplings on the Rythu Vedika premises. He also launched tamarind procurement and processing centre in the village set up Mandala Mahila Samakya.

