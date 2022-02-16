‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ makes grand return with new season

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:02 PM, Wed - 16 February 22

Hyderabad: Pooja Hegde will appear as special guest during the grand premiere of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar’ on February 20 at 6 pm on Zee Telugu

Over the last 16 years, Zee Telugu has always aimed at providing its viewers with cutting-edge and entertaining content. The channel has presented several enthralling fiction shows and clutter-breaking reality shows.

Adding to its list of unique and entertaining recent launches, Zee Telugu is all set to bring back its most-loved singing reality show in a brand-new avatar – ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar’. The new season promises to discover and nurture the most talented singers of the Telugu-speaking States.

However, this time around, the show will be grander and more exciting than ever! After premiering on February 20 at 6 pm, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar,’ will air every Sunday at 9 pm from February 27 on Zee Telugu.

The iconic singing reality show has provided several extraordinary singers a platform to showcase their talent and learn from the best in the industry since its inception. This year, once again, the contestants will get a chance to train under top mentors like Geetha Madhuri, Revanth, Saketh Komundari, and Sri Krishna while singing on a grander stage.

The renowned panel of judges, including musical icons like Koti, SP Sailaja, Smitha, and Ananta Sriram, will also be seen evaluating every singer’s performance and progress throughout the season and helping them turn into Singing Superstars. Sreemukhi, on the other hand, will be seen as the host, who’ll ensure that viewers are entertained and engaged throughout each episode. If the top celebrity names have got you excited, wait till you watch the grand premiere of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar’.

The mega launch episode will not only give viewers a wonderful glimpse of the talented singers and their performances, but it will also present to everyone their inspirational stories. Apart from the mentors, judges, and contestants, top celebrities like Pooja Hegde, Sumanth, and Varshini will also be seen as special guests during the grand premiere, and they will truly make the episode a must watch!

In fact, each contestant will try to impress Pooja Hegde during the premiere episode by singing enchanting songs for her. Judge Koti will also be seen gifting her a guitar. The channel has started revealing the contestants from Sunday, and Dasari Parvathi from Kurnool, Daniel from East Godavari, and Vinod from Kadapa had won the ardent musical fans’ hearts along with the judges and mentors. All in all, the grand premiere episode, and the new season of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar’ is undoubtedly going to keep you at the edge of your seats!

