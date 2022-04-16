Sabitha arranges footwear to students walking barefoot

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:01 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Hyderabad: Moved by the plight of some students who were walking barefoot in the scorching heat at Mamidipally, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy immediately arranged them footwear besides offering chocolates and water bottles.

The Minister was passing through Mamidipally on Saturday when she noticed students walking without footwear. She immediately stopped her convoy and offered students chocolates and water bottles and directed local TRS leader N Narender Goud over the phone to arrange footwear and other commodities as required by students. He immediately arranged shoes and socks for students who thanked the Minister for the kind gesture.

