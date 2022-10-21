Sacrifices of police martyrs unforgettable: Kothagudem SP

SP Dr. Vineeth G paying homage to police martyrs marking Police Commemoration Day in Kothagudem on Friday.

Kothagudem: The sacrifices of police martyrs, who laid down their lives in the line of duty were unforgettable, stated Superintendent of Police( SP) Dr Vineeth G.

Marking the Police Commemoration Day, the SP conducted a Memorial Parade at the district police parade grounds here on Friday and offered floral tributes at the martyrs memorial, after receiving a guard of honour from armed police.

Through a ‘Putak Toli’ parade he was presented with a book containing the names of jawans who died while performing their duties this year. Additional SP (AR) D Srinivasa Rao read out the names of police martyrs.

Addressing the gathering Dr. Vineeth said that on October 21, 1959, 20 CRPF jawans led by SI Karam Singh were on duty at a Hot Springs in Ladakh region when the Chinese army ambushed them and killed 10 troopers, in whose memory Police Commemoration Day was being observed every year on Oct 21.

He said that each State of the country has its own kind of law and order problem. Naxal-affected States like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Assam have lost many jawans. Many police and army jawans were losing their lives due to terrorism promoted by Pakistan in the States bordering other countries.

The police system was created for the protection of people’s lives and property, maintaining law and order as well as internal security of the country and protection of government property, Dr. Vineeth noted.

Special programmes would be organised from October 21 to October 31, on which Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary falls and celebrated as National Unity Day to remember the sacrifices of the policemen and to get closer to people, the SP informed.

Later, the SP inaugurated the volleyball and ‘tug of war’ games organised for the officers and staff. ASPs, B Rohith Raj and Akshansh Yadav, DSPs, Venkateswara Babu, Satyanarayana Ramana Murthy, Raghavendra Rao, Satyanarayana and Nandiram were present.

In a statement, Kothagudem DSP Venkateswara Babu informed that a mega blood donation would be organised at IMA Hall on Saturday and appealed to the public to make it a success.