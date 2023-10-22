Saddula Bathukamma celebrated on grand scale in erstwhile Karimnagar

Attired in colorful sarees and jewelry, women and girls played bathukamma by making rounds around systematically arranged flowers besides singing songs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Bc Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar And Mayor Y Sunil Rao Carrying Bathukammas On Their Heads While Participating In Bathukamma Celebrations In Karimangar On Sunday. 1 418

Karimnagar: Saddula Bathukamma, the last day of a nine-day flowers festival, was celebrated on a grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday.

Attired in colorful sarees and jewelry, women and girls played bathukamma by making rounds around systematically arranged flowers besides singing songs.

After immersing bathukammas nearby water bodies, women shared ‘sathu pindi’ (flour made by using different grains) each other since it was important event in saddula bathukamma celebration.

On the other hand, elaborate arrangements were made for celebrations by gram panchayats, and municipalities for the convenience of women. Besides leveling the grounds, lighting, drinking water and other arrangements were made at playing spots.

Continuing every year tradition, Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar personally prepared bathukamma at his residence in Karimnagar.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao and others participated in saddula bathukamma celebrations in Karimangar.

MLAs, MLCs, other public representatives and political leaders participated in saddula bathukamma celebrations in their respective areas.