Safe City Project: Bharosa Society is hiring

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:44 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Hyderabad: The Bharosa Society is hiring for various roles for its Family Counselling Centres initiatives under Safe City Project. These positions are exclusively for Family Counselling Centres coming up in the three Commissionerate areas of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

Under the project, there are 27 Centres for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW) or Family Counselling Centres, which will render counselling to victims of domestic violence. The centre-based positions are social counsellor and receptionist while the project management unit based positions are the programme manager, HR coordinator, AM accounts & MIS executive.

The link to job postings is available at https://womensafetywing.telangana.gov.in/careers/