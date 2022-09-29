22,988 cases handled through Bharosa centres in Telangana: ADGP Swati Lakra

Hyderabad: As many as 22,988 cases have been handled through 12 Bharosa Centres that are operational across the State till date since its inception, Additional Director-General of Police (Women Safety Wing) Swati Lakra said here on Thursday.

Briefing activities of Bharosa Centres to Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, who chaired the general body meeting as an ex-officio chairperson of Bharosa Society, she said of the total cases that were handled at the Bharosa Centres, 79 per cent pertained to Domestic Violence Cases (DVCs).

Of the 12 centres in operation at present, half a dozen were running in police-owned sites while five were in rental buildings and one in Women and Child Welfare department building with a total sanctioned strength of 96 in addition to nine medical officers, who have been deputed to Bharosa Centres from the Medical, Health and Family Welfare department.

According to Lakra, 14 centres were under various stages of construction while 10 entities were supporting the construction of 17 centres including three that were already in operation. Bharosa centres at Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda were taken up under the Safe City Project.

Standard Operating Procedures for functioning of Bharosa centres have been finalized apart from establishing a feedback collection desk through a third party agency. The staff was trained in life skills, communicating with children and adolescents and in organizing several awareness programmes, she said, adding that plans were already chalked out to start Bharosa centres in all districts by 2025.

At the meeting, it was also resolved to send a proposal to the State government for making an amendment to GO. Ms. No.23 dated February 27, 2016 for converging Sakhi and Bharosa centres apart from sending doctors to Bharosa centres on deputation by the Health department.

Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy and Principal Secretary Ravi Gupta and other senior officials were present.