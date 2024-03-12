Safety teams to examine industrial safety in Sangareddy

Sangareddy Collector Valluru Kranthi constituted two committees, one team will inspect industries in Gadda Potharam and IDA Bollaram industrial areas, the other team will examine industries in Patancheru and Pashamylaram Industrial areas

Sangareddy: In the wake of frequent accidents claiming lives of workers besides resulting in huge property loss in industrial areas of Sangareddy district, the district administration has decided to act tough.

Following an industrial fire mishap in Pashamylaram in mid-February, Minister Damodara Rajanarasim had had directed the district administration to enforce strict measures to prevent such accidents besides checking safety measures in all industries.

After a host of meetings with officials and managements of industries, Sangareddy Collector Valluru Kranthi constituted two committees making one officer each from the Labour, Pollution Control Board, Fire Inspector of factories and other wings as members of the two teams.

While one team will inspect industries in Gadda Potharam and IDA Bollaram industrial areas, the other team will examine industries in Patancheru and Pashamylaram Industrial areas. The Collector instructed them to identify whether the industries were maintaining industrial safety besides ensuring safety of the employees. The teams will also check whether the industries possessed personnel labour licenses, Provident Fund, ESI (Employees States Insurance) card, and other facilities. She also asked them to check records of insurance coverage being provided to the workforce in all the industries.

The pollution caused by each industry would also be checked. Based on the reports by the teams, the district administration will initiate action. The four industrial areas together have about 1,100 industries.