Sahaja clinches third ITF title

Hyderabad tennis player Sahaja Yamalapalli bagged ITF $25K Women singles title in Solapur, on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:28 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Sahaja Yamalapalli bagged ITF $25K Women singles title in Solapur, on Sunday.

In the final, the State player defeated WTA-186 ranked Ekaterina Makarova of Russia with 6-4, 6-3 to seal her third international singles title.

This is Hyderabad girl’s third ITF title.

Results: Final: Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) 6-4, 6-3.