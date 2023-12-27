Sahaja downs Rashmikaa at International Women’s Tennis Championship

However, Sahaja regrouped well to clinch the next two sets 6-1, 6-2 to enter pre-quarterfinals. Sahaja will take on Naho Sato next on Thursday
Hyderabad: In a clash between two talented Hyderabad tennis players, Sahaja Yamalapalli came out triumphant over Shrivalli Rashmikaa in three sets in the first round match at the W $40,000 International Women’s Tennis Championship at Navi Mumbai Sports Association, Mumbai on Wednesday.
Rashmikaa took the first set 7-7 over Sahaja, who clinched her third ITF title in Solapur last week. However, Sahaja regrouped well to clinch the next two sets 6-1, 6-2 to enter pre-quarterfinals. Sahaja will take on Naho Sato next on Thursday.
Results: Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Shrivalli Rashmikaa 5-7,6-1,6-2.