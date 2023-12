Himateja to lead Hyderabad in Col CK Nayudu Tournament

Aman Rao will serve as Himateja’s deputy in Col CK Nayudu Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:33 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: K Himateja has been named captain of the Hyderabad under-23 team for the first two matches of the Col CK Nayudu Tournament for the season 2023-24 scheduled to be held in Mysore and Hyderabad starting January 7, 2024. Aman Rao will serve as Himateja’s deputy.

Squad: K Himateja (C), Aman Rao (VC), P Nitish Reddy, Gaurav Reddy, Rakshann Reddi, Punnaiah, Shashank Lokesh, Takshit Rao, Paras Raj, Ilyaan Sathani, Harish Thakur, Nitin Sai Yadav, Shaunak Kulkarni, Ali Kachi Diamond (WK), Pratyush M; Stand Byes: P Shiva, Kritik Reddy, Ishan Sharma, Pranav Varma, Saranu Nishanth, T Arun Kumar (subject to clearing fitness test); Support Staff: Dr Ansar Ahmed (Team manager), Ramesh Kumar (Head coach), Vishal Sharma (Assistant coach), Khadeer (Fielding coach), Ranjit Kumar (S&C coach), Madhan Gopal (Physio), Hafeezullah Mallik (Video analyst).

