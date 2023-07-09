| Sahaja Settles For Second Place At Itf Womens Tennis Tournament

Sahaja settles for second place at ITF Women’s tennis tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Hyderabad tennis player Sahaja Yamalapalli with the runner-up trophy on Sunday

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Sahaja Yamalapalli finished runner-up in the women’s singles at the ITF Pro Circuit Women’s $25000 tennis tournament at the Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand on Sunday.

In the final, the seventh seeded Indian faced sixth seeded Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand. But in the one sided affair, the Thailand player dominated the tie, as Sahaja lost 4-6, 0-6 to settle for second place.

Results: Mananchaya Sawangkaew bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-4, 6-0.