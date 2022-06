Sahithi settles for bronze in Khelo India Women Weightlifting League Tournament

Hyderabad: V Sahithi, a former student of The Telangana State Sports School (TSSS), bagged the bronze medal in the inaugural Khelo India Women Weightlifting League Tournament in Nagrota Bagwan, Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

Competing in the 76kg category she lifted a total of 164kgs with 73kgs in the snatch and 91kgs in clean and jerk.