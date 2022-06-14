Telangana weightlifter hopes to overcome all odds

By Upender Yellutla Published: Updated On - 11:50 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

D Ganesh during a training session at the Telangana State Sports School in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: D Ganesh, son of a sweeper at the Telangana State Sports School, is battling against all odds to make his mark in weightlifting. The weightlifter from the State lost his father at a young age forcing his mother to work as a sweeper at the school to take care of him and his brother.

“I lost my father when I was five-year-old. My mother took up a sweeper job at the Telangana State Sports School (TSSS) to make our ends meet,” said the young weightlifter.

Representing the Telangana State, the 18 year-old Ganesh clinched a bronze in the 81kg weightlifting category in the recently-concluded Khelo India Youth Games, Panchkula, Haryana. “I used to watch my seniors in the TSSS and got attracted to the game and I have started weightlifting. My coach P Manikyala Rao sir trained me to become a fine athlete,” said Ganesh, who hails from Damarcherla, Nalgonda district.

Ganesh rose to prominence when he clinched a gold in the All India Inter-University Weightlifting Championships in Mohali by lifting a total of 281kgs. He also bagged two bronze medals in the recently concluded Youth, Junior national weightlifting championships and Khelo India University Games.

When asked about his future plans, “I am preparing for the senior nationals which are scheduled in December. I am confident of winning gold in the event. I want to represent the country in international events. My dream is to win a medal for the country in the Olympics,” revealed Ganesh.

“I have been selected to train at Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru under the Khelo India Scheme after clinching bronze at the Khelo India Youth Games. This will help me to achieve more in my career,” added a delighted Ganesh.

“TSSS has been very helpful to build my career and I am thankful for my coach, and government for support. I will win more laurels and make my mother and country proud,” said the former TSSS student who is pursuing BA HPP first year in Secunderabad PG College.

P Manikyala Rao, weightlifting coach at the TSSS said, “He is very confident in his performance. He never misses the scheduled training sessions. The dedication and discipline he shows towards the game takes him to the great heights in his career.”

Covid-19 also impacted his training during pandemic. “Due to the Covid-19 lockdown Ganesh got a break for his training. If not, he would be participating in the ongoing Youth World Championships in Mexico. This year (2022-23) he will definitely participate in the upcoming international events,” Manikyala Rao revealed.